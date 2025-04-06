Mt. Bachelor goes off the market as owner focuses on resort upgrades

POWDR is walking back plans to sell Mt. Bachelor.

Last year the Utah-based company announced a plan to sell the Central Oregon ski resort near Bend. But in a Friday statement company spokesperson Stacey Hutchinson said the company now plans to retain the resort “indefinitely.”

“We’re excited to continue our stewardship of the resort and serve the Central Oregon community with truly one-of-a-kind skiing,” Hutchinson said in an email.

The shelved sale had previously generated widespread interest, both from industry behemoths and a group of local residents who crowdfunded their administrative costs.

Hutchinson said POWDR is now focused on making improvements to the sprawling resort property it leases within the Deschutes National Forest.

Those plans include “updating the power capability to the resort, finalizing the Advance Wood Energy facility, and offering a new program, ‘Kids Ski Free,’ for any dependent child 12 and under that can be added onto any adult unlimited or adult Outplay regular winter season pass,” according to Hutchinson.

Copyright 2025 OPB.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.