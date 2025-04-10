© 2025 KLCC

Oakridge aims to crack down on businesses operating without a license

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:05 AM PDT
Oakridge downtown with mountains in back drop.
Michelle Emmons
/
City of Oakridge
An undated photo of downtown Oakridge, Oregon. Oakridge businesses operating without a license could be fined up to $500.

According to city officials in Oakridge, one in five businesses there is operating without a license. The city now wants to crack down on these businesses through a 2002 ordinance that could fine them up to $500.

The city of Oakridge has identified about 35 businesses that do not have their 2025 business license. That’s approximately 20% of all businesses with physical locations in the city. The companies were sent notices in November, January, and February.

Oakridge city administrator James Cleavenger said these licenses help the city make sure that the businesses are keeping up with their other licenses as well.

He explained that a gun dealership may also require a federal license, whereas an establishment that sells alcohol or tobacco might need another state license to conduct business. An Oakridge business license helps the officials check if these businesses have the corresponding licenses they need.

“Generally, it's a health and safety issue for citizens,” said Cleavenger. “In addition to our business license, when we have available staff time, sometimes we want to make sure that they have the required state or federal licenses.”

He also said that the city is looking to increase its capacity to administer licensing requirements by trying to budget for a code enforcement officer this year.

Additionally, the city administrator hopes to update the ordinance by getting rid of outdated language and increasing the fines.
Oakridge
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
