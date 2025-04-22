Tariffs threaten Oregon jobs, will drive up consumer prices, businesses tell Sen. Wyden

Oregon companies that import everything from rare antiques to electrical parts for manufacturing are scrambling as President Donald Trump’s tariffs raise the cost of doing business.

That’s what a group of Oregon importers told Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) at an event in Portland on Monday. Businesses warn tariffs could mean raising prices — though that could be difficult for companies locked into contracts — and potential staff cuts.

“In Oregon, about one out of four jobs revolves around international trade,” Wyden said after meeting with businesses. “The trade jobs often pay better than do the non-trade jobs because they have a higher value-added component, and these tariffs are just hitting the small business people like a wrecking ball.”

Wyden said he’s introducing a bipartisan resolution next week with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) to reverse Trump’s tariffs. However, Wyden acknowledged it will be hard to garner enough support from Senate Republicans to move the resolution forward.

Oregon is considered a trade dependent state. Last year, Oregon companies imported more than $28 billion worth of parts and finished products, and exported over $34 billion to global markets.

Wyden heard from a wide range of Oregon companies — from medical device manufacturers to antique importers. Many describe a similar bind: They can’t go on much longer absorbing the higher costs the tariffs are creating, and it would be impossible to quickly shift to a U.S. supply.

Erica Mitchell is the chief financial officer at Hood River Distillers. She told Wyden the bottles they use for their liquor come from Europe, Taiwan and China, and they import whiskey from Canada.

“We’re seeing a lot of the impact,” Mitchell said. “We’re not going to be raising prices because we’re very small when it comes to being an alcohol producer.”

Raising prices would make it harder to compete for customers with larger companies, she said.

Wyden asked what her company will have to do to make up for the rising expenses.

“Give up profits?” Wyden asked.

“We can only do that for so long,” Mitchell said, adding that they’d have to forgo hiring more staff.

So far, Trump has levied the highest tariffs against one of Oregon’s major trading partners, China, at more than 100%. Companies in the state bought $2.7 billion from China and sold $5.9 million worth of things into the country in 2024.

“Oregon is really in the eye of the storm,” Wyden told OPB.

Although some of Trump’s steepest tariffs are on pause for now, widespread import taxes at 10% or more are in effect. Other major trading partners for Oregon include Mexico, Canada, Taiwan and Japan.

Wyden argues Oregon has spent years building strong trade relationships with China and has ended up in a “favorable balance” with the Asian superpower. He anticipates a difficult but crucial fight ahead.

“This tariff battle is one of the most important battles for the Oregon economy and Oregon’s future,” Wyden said.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.