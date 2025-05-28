Eugene seeking housing proposals for North Butterfly Lot

Eugene is seeking a developer to build housing on the North Butterfly Lot, a vacant half-acre parcel next door to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion.

Eugene bought the land from Lane County in 2019 in hopes of building a new city hall there. The city ended up buying and remodeling EWEB’S former headquarters instead. In a news release Wednesday, City Manager Sarah Medary said Eugene is now hoping to redevelop the parking lot into housing.

“I really believe the North Butterfly Lot is one of the most important projects for the future of downtown,” Medary said. “Its location facing the historic park blocks creates a unique chance to connect all the great things already happening nearby.”

City leaders asked developers to submit an application by the end of July. They’re seeking proposals that are mixed use, pedestrian friendly and that will be a strong architectural addition to downtown.

Downtown Manager Eric Brown told KLCC that specific elements, like affordability, will be decided later in the process.

Eugene’s Urban Renewal Agency Board will choose a developer based on fiscal feasibility, track record and how their proposal fits into the city’s downtown housing and revitalization goals.

