Owens Corning to close Prineville facility, lay off 184 workers

Owens Corning is closing its door manufacturing facility in the central Oregon city of Prineville.

A WARN notice issued by the state Tuesday shows workers will be laid off starting August 25, though some will be asked to stay on for a wind down period lasting as late as Nov. 30.

The Prineville location is one of three Oregon production facilities listed on the company’s website. The other two are in Portland and Gresham.

“Owens Corning has made the strategic business decision to close our Doors components facility in Prineville, Oregon,” company spokesperson Megan James wrote in a statement to KLCC. “This decision was not taken lightly, and leadership’s priority is supporting the team in Prineville through this transition.”