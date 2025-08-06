Sayonara, Umpqua: Umpqua Bank changes name to Columbia Bank this fall

This story was originally published by the Roseburg News-Review and is used with permission.

With hundreds of locations across eight states, Umpqua Bank has brought the name of the Umpqua Valley to communities across the Western U.S. for decades. Now, that identity is shifting to represent another of Oregon's geographical areas as the company is changing its name to Columbia Bank.

In an announcement, Umpqua Bank stated, "We are owned by Columbia Banking System, Inc. Effective July 1, 2025, we changed the legal name of the bank from Umpqua Bank to Columbia Bank. We will continue to do business under the trade name Umpqua Bank until we publicly change the trade name to Columbia Bank later this year."

Following that announcement, the company has revealed on its website that as of Sept. 1, the trade name will switch to Columbia Bank as well, with that name being present on signage, websites and more after the date.

While the name is changing, Umpqua Bank announced in a written statement that it will not affect or change contracts current customers have with the bank.

"This is strictly a name change and does not reflect any other legal change. The bank is the same legal entity as before," reads the announcement. "Deposits made with Umpqua Bank are deposits made with Columbia Bank and are not insured separately by the FDIC. Contracts you have entered into with Umpqua Bank are contracts with the same entity, now called Columbia Bank."

Umpqua Bank is arguably one of the most successful businesses to spawn out of Douglas County in the past hundred years. Since establishing its first location in Canyonville in 1953, then named South Umpqua State Bank, the company has grown to more than 300 businesses within its 72 years of operation.

However, the company had gradually began moving from Douglas County over the years, shifting its headquarters to Portland and then to Lake Oswego. In 2023, the company was acquired by the Tacoma-based Columbia Bank.

According to Umpqua Bank Community Manager Robert McKim, the company is still growing, as it recently acquired Pacific Premier Bank.

"As sad as it is to see the Umpqua name reach its sunset, it is a good thing to always have a fresh start, to look at things from a different perspective. We are still dedicated to the Umpqua Valley and the namesake we're built from," McKim said. "After the name change and the acquisition with Pacific Premier bank, we're going to be a $70 billion bank. That's all because of what started here in the Umpqua Valley in 1953."

To learn more about the name change, visit tinyurl.com/52d93hk5.

