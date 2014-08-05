OSU-Cascades, the Oregon State University campus in Bend, has taken another step toward becoming a four-year university. Currently, it offers only upper division courses. Some 46 acres could be added to the campus following a tentative approval given to the purchase of a former pumice mine. A study by Carlson Geotechnical found no areas of significant instability while citing the need for improvements to the site. While initial campus development will involve an adjacent ten-acre wooded plot, purchase of the mine would allow the University to accommodate five thousand students. Jane Barker, senior project manager of the University’s campus expansion, told the Bend Bulletin a lot of work remains to be done. But, she said, the report provides a range of options for dealing with the unusual proposed site.