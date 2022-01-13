© 2022 KLCC

Eugene 4J school board commits to work together

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM PST
Walston complaint
Zoom
Screenshot from the December Eugene 4J board meeting when Walston made public her complaint against fellow board members

A Eugene 4J School Board member has dropped her complaint against fellow members Laural O’Rourke and Maya Rabasa. Mary Walston had filed it in December. At Wednesday’s meeting Walston asked that the board hold a work session on communication issues.

Chair Judy Newman thanked her for the withdrawal, saying, “I believe it gives our board really an opportunity to figure out what we need to learn, maybe learn each other’s language, so we can actually work together. And I’m really committed to make sure we get work sessions, if there’s some of the ideas of the trainings that we heard about, mediation, learning about our roles and responsibilities and the impact we have. Whatever it’s going to take.”

The board met until 11:00 pm on other issues including revisions to bias incident policies and a review of Twin Rivers’ charter. Interim superintendent Cydney Vandercar also announced the district received 90-thousand KN95 masks.

Education Eugene 4J School BoardMary WalstonEugene 4J School DistrictJudy Newman
