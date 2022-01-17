© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Education

Eugene 4J frames the search for a permanent superintendent

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Eugene 4J

The Eugene 4J School District is starting its search for a permanent superintendent with a series of online public forums.

Cydney Vandercar has served as 4J’s interim superintendent since spring, 2020. The board recently appointed a search firm, Alma Advisory Group, which is conducting the forums as well as an online survey.

4J Chief of Staff Kerry Delf told KLCC, “What that survey and what those forums are looking for is people’s thoughts about the school district, about the school district leadership, and what strengths and qualities and priorities are needed for the district and the district superintendent.”

Delf said Alma will also meet with district staff and other stakeholders, including students. The public can take the survey any time, or attend one of four remaining online sessions. The district plans to name a permanent superintendent this spring.

For more information, see the district's website, here.

Community Forums are scheduled as follows:

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards