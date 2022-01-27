Florence school board votes down additional Covid restrictions in special meeting

In response to Covid case spikes, the Siuslaw School Board held a special meeting Wednesday to vote on three proposals meant to stop the spread of the virus and relieve teachers.

The surge of cases in Florence schools did not lead to more infections. The board decided unanimously against keeping students on campus for lunch and requiring athletes wear masks during competition, as responses to a problem that no longer exists. They also unanimously approved a change in the bell schedule to free up staff time to contact absent students.

Board member Kady Sneddon would like to find better ways to handle new situations. Toward the end of the meeting, she said, “I’m discouraged by the rollout of the protocol. And I think what this did is expose a lot of glitches in the system, and I know its so stressful and mistakes were made and I totally get it, but I think it really just shows that we’ve got to clean it up and figure out who’s in charge of deciding what, and then we stick to it.”

The board’s next meeting is February 16th.

