Education

Linn Benton Community College adds a $16 million bond to the May ballot

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Linn-Benton Community College
Karen Richards

Last Wednesday, the Linn-Benton Community College board voted to put a $16 million dollar bond on the May ballot. The bulk of the bond would fund a new agricultural center, meant to strengthen applied learning programs and add an associate’s degree in veterinary technology.

With $8 million matching funds from the state, the college would rebuild the child development center and remodel some other spaces.

At the meeting, VP of Finance Sheldon Flom reviewed the results of a poll. “When they asked the question of, ‘Would you be willing to vote yes for the issue?’ 66% said yes, 20% said no, 14% undecided," he said. "This exceeds the pollster’s minimum levels to say ‘yes’ we should go. It does not mean that it’s a done deal. There’s still work to be done, but it is a very good sign.”

Flom added that, when voters were given further details and education about the bond, the approval rating was at 76%.

Board members voted unanimously in favor of adding the bond to the ballot. It would raise taxes by 7 cents per $1,000 dollars of property value.

Education Linn Benton Community College2022 May Primary
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
