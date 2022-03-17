© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Lane Community College names new top leader

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM PDT
Dr. Stephanie Bulger.JPG
Lane Community College
Dr. Stephanie Bulger bested 49 other candidates for the position of Lane Community College president. She starts the job this summer.

Lane Community College has named a new president. As KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert reports, the year-long selection process concluded Wednesday night with a unanimous vote by the Board of Education.

Dr. Stephanie Bulger will be LCC’s eighth President. She’ll take the helm from Dr. Margaret Hamilton who’s retiring after leading the college since 2017.

Bulger comes to the college with nearly two decades of experience in higher education. Most recently she was Vice Chancellor for Instructional Services at the San Diego Community College District.

LCC Board Chair Lisa Fragala said Bulger brings strong commitment to strengthening equity, diversity and inclusion.

“That’s a complex issue to approach but she comes at it from a very unique perspective in terms of her own lived experience,” she said. “One aspect was that ultimately LCC would like to become a Hispanic serving institution. And Dr. Bulger Has experience in that area.”

Fragala added that Bulger has a background in cyber security and economic development. And she’s paid close attention to lowering textbook costs through open educational resources.

“More than any other candidate she had a diverse approach to thinking about enrollment strategies that really reflect the unique times that we find ourselves in as we emerge from this pandemic,” she said.

Bulger will assume the role of LCC president in July.

Fragala said while the Board is very excited to have Dr. Bulger join them, Marge Hamilton and her championing of LCC will be greatly missed.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC.

Education
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert