Tricky timing: The Eugene 4J School Board will appoint two replacements amid superintendent search

The Eugene 4J School Board has two vacancies to fill. The details of the process are on the agenda for Wednesday’s (tonight’s) meeting.

Eugene 4J School Board vice-chair Martina Shabram announced her resignation two weeks ago, due to competing time commitments. Days later, Mary Walston resigned for health reasons, effective March 21st. 4J’s standard procedure is to solicit applications for vacancies from the community. The board then interviews and appoints the positions.

Board chair Judy Newman said it’s tricky, since they’ll also be interviewing superintendent candidates. She told KLCC, “The first round is the first week in April. The finalist round, we were looking at doing those the last week in April, and you know we’ll just have to see: Do we do interviews for new board members before or after that?”

Newman said board member applications will open April 1st and be accepted through April 20th. The replacements will serve until June, 2023. Because Shabram was the Vice-Chair, the board will also vote a current member into that position on Wednesday.

The agenda for the March 30th, 5:30 pm meeting is on 4J's website, here.

