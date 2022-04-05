Eugene 4J invites community to the superintendent interview table

The Eugene 4J school board has three ways to be involved in interviews for superintendent finalists. People can write questions, send feedback after the interviews are shared, or they can be part of a 10-12 person interview panel.

Eugene 4J Chief of Staff Kerry Delf told KLCC, “What’s new and different about this process is having multiple panels of community members who are nominated by themselves or others, and really allows for a greater number of community members to engage and provide that input.”

Delf said being a panelist is a commitment. Besides the interview session, there are two required meetings, including anti-bias training. They want representation from staff, students, families and others.

There are currently two board positions vacant as well. Delf said those are expected to be filled April 27th, and superintendent finalist interviews should be in early May. The deadline to nominate someone for the panels is Sunday, April 10th.