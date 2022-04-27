© 2022 KLCC

Education

Welcome aboard! Eugene 4J appoints two new members

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published April 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM PDT
4J vote
Eugene 4J, via Zoom
Eugene 4J school board members react as Michelle Hsu is sworn in by Interim Superintendent Cydney Vandercar, upper left.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Eugene 4J school board appointed Michelle Hsu and Keerti Hasija Kauffman to fill two vacant positions.

Board members Martina Shabram and Mary Walston resigned in March, citing time commitments and health reasons respectively.

Chair Judy Newman called the final vote, still learning to pronounce one of her new co-worker’s names: “All those in favor of the motion for Michelle sh, sh, Hsu and Keerti Kaufman, raise your hand. Okay, it passes unanimously, I believe we have two new board members.”

Hsu is a librarian with two 4J children. Kauffman works in international education and has two students at Adams Elementary School. The two will serve out terms that end June 30th, 2023.

The next order of business for the board is finding a new superintendent. Finalist visits are expected in mid-May.

Tags

Education Eugene 4J School BoardJudy Newman
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards