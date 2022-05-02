Eugene 4J has four finalists for superintendent

The Eugene 4J School Board has selected three local candidates and one from afar as finalists for the superintendent position.

Andy Dey is Director of Secondary Education at 4J. He was previously the principal at South Eugene High School.

Lin Johnson III is finishing his doctoral degree in education at Harvard and recently was a deputy superintendent in Memphis, Tennessee.

Iton Udosenata is the assistant superintendent at Salem Keiser public schools. Before that, he was the principal at North Eugene High School.

Cydney Vandercar is the interim superintendent at Eugene 4J. She has been a 4J middle school principal and served in district administration.

Panel interviews will continue for the next couple of weeks, and on May 11th, selected sessions will be live-streamed for community feedback. Introductory videos are available now on the 4J website.