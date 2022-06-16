Eugene 4J School Board and board member receive tort claim

A tumultuous year continues at the Eugene 4J School District. Employee Sheri Hoyland has filed a tort claim against the school board and board member Laural O’Rourke.

Sheri Hoyland leads the district’s Behavioral Health Assessment Team. According to KEZI, in the claim filed on June 10th, Hoyland alleges O’Rourke assailed her character in social media posts beginning in mid-March, and the harassment and intimidation has interfered with her work.

A tort claim acts as notice that a lawsuit may be filed. In a statement, Kerry Delf with the Eugene 4J School District acknowledged receipt of the tort claim, and said it’s their practice not to comment on pending litigation.

The board filled two seats in May after two members resigned. The next scheduled meeting is June 22. The board has not yet chosen the next superintendent, after announcing finalists six weeks ago.

