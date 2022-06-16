Eugene 4J school board appoints new superintendent in mixed vote

With just one day remaining in the school year, the Eugene 4J school board named its new superintendent (last) Thursday night. Here’s board chair Judy Newman conducting the vote:

“All those in favor of finalizing a contract with Andy Dey as the next 4J super raise your hand. Maya, Laural, Michelle and Gordon. All those opposed raise your hand. We have three votes no: Alicia, Judy and Keerti. So the motion passes and we have a new superintendent, Andy Dey, congratulations.”

Dey is the district’s Director of Secondary Education, and previously served as principal of South Eugene High School and of Agnes Stewart Middle School in Springfield.

The mixed vote reflects the bumpy road leading to the appointment. Two school board members resigned this spring and two new members were appointed in May. Cydney Vandercar served as interim superintendent for two full school years, after Gustavo Balderas left in the spring of 2020.

Before the vote, the board agreed unanimously to have ongoing equity training for the superintendent and board members. One regular board meeting remains on June 22nd.