Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Education

UO formally kicks off presidential search process

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM PDT
Johnson Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Kaylee Domzalski
/
Johnson Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to officially launch a search for the school’s next president.

The first order of business will be to form a search committee that will include a mix of university faculty, staff, students, and administrators. Board chair Ginevra Ralph said the committee will also seek input from people outside the university community.

“We are an important asset of the state of Oregon, so the folks that are invested in this search are on this campus and off this campus,” said Ralph.

The search committee will also include a president of another, as-yet-unnamed, public university in Oregon.

Former UO president Michael Schill resigned earlier this year to take on a new role as president of Northwestern University in Illinois. He had served as the University of Oregon's president since 2015.

The Board of Trustees appointed Patrick Phillips as interim president last month. Phillips first joined the university as a member of the Biology faculty in 2000, and most recently served as provost and senior vice president.

Trustees did not announce a timeline for completing a search, but hope to have the committee formed and a search firm selected by the end of October.

Education University of OregonUniversity of Oregon Board of TrusteesMichael SchillPatrick PhillipsU of O president searchGinerva Ralph
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
