© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Local schools remain short staffed but work toward solutions

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT
chinn_4j.jpeg
Karen Richards
/
KLCC

The mood in K-12 schools is generally more optimistic than in the past two pandemic years. And solutions are forming to help with the challenges that remain.

Sabrina Gordon, President of the Eugene Education Association, told KLCC while there is a positive vibe, schools have unfilled positions. She added, “I’m hearing daily from schools who are short on staff. They don’t have enough classroom teachers, they don’t have enough educational assistants, to cover the needs of kids.”

She said some teachers are already exhausted. However, after the passage of House Bill 4030 last spring, schools can apply for grants to help. Gordon said the law requires districts to work with educators, which is key. “In 4J, we have a plan that adds some financial resources toward a ‘grow your own’ program, that helps with recruitment of new educators," she said, "and it also provides some retention bonuses.”

A working group in the Oregon legislature intends to introduce more bills to address teacher recruitment and retention in 2023.

Tags
Education Sabrina GordonEugene 4J School DistrictEugene Education Association
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards