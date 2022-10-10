Bend-La Pine schools float $250 million facilities bond

Voters in Oregon’s fastest-growing city will decide on a $250 million dollar school bond on the November 8th ballot.

Bend-La Pine School District Superintendent Steve Cook said the district identified 87 priority projects over the summer, “With the lion’s share of that going to be focused on the reconstruction of Bend High." Cook added, "We believe through the authorization of these funds, that we could do this with essentially no impact to new taxes for our patrons.”

A breakdown of the work lists the demolition and reconstruction of Bend High School’s oldest buildings to be about $178 million. Other projects will focus on school safety, replacing aging roofs, and improving the efficiency of boilers, lighting, and HVAC systems.

Bend-La Pine voters approved a bond for $268 million five years ago, most of which went toward building Caldera High School. The new school opened in south-east Bend last fall.

