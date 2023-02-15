Lincoln County Schools names new superintendent

The Lincoln County School District has officially hired a new superintendent.

The district announced Wednesday that Majalise Tolan has accepted the position and signed a three-year contract.

Tolan has worked for the district for 15 years, most recently as the Director of Secondary Education.

She’ll start her new job in July, after current superintendent Karen Gray's resignation takes effect.

“In my first year, I want to continue to build partnerships across the county as I get to know more about the strengths and opportunities in all of our areas,” Tolan said in a statement released by the district. “I believe in our staff, students, families, and communities and look forward to collaborating as we continue to prepare our students for their future.”