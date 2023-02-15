© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Education

Lincoln County Schools names new superintendent

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM PST
Majalise Tolan stands amid a group of people. The people surrounding her are smiling and clapping.
Submitted photo
/
Lincoln County School District
Majalise Tolan, center, receives congratulations from board chair Liz Martin after the Lincoln County School Board voted to offer her a three-year contract as the District's superintendent.

The Lincoln County School District has officially hired a new superintendent.

The district announced Wednesday that Majalise Tolan has accepted the position and signed a three-year contract.

Tolan has worked for the district for 15 years, most recently as the Director of Secondary Education.

She’ll start her new job in July, after current superintendent Karen Gray's resignation takes effect.

“In my first year, I want to continue to build partnerships across the county as I get to know more about the strengths and opportunities in all of our areas,” Tolan said in a statement released by the district. “I believe in our staff, students, families, and communities and look forward to collaborating as we continue to prepare our students for their future.”

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
