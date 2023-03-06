Eugene 4J to address racial incidents at town hall meeting

Eugene 4J schools is hosting an equity town hall tomorrow. The event poster says it’s to discuss the use of the ’N’ word in schools.

Some 4J parents say it’s a conversation that’s long overdue.

Niyah Ross said her daughter reported a case of the “N”-word in school and was told not to disclose the details and that it would be investigated. She told KLCC, “Nothing has happened that I know, and my kids every day are coming home with feelings of fear, feeling unsafe, feeling not seen, not being heard, and they’re wondering why it’s not being addressed." She added, "And then one of the teachers had found out and the teacher was irate that no staff or teachers were notified that this was happening.”

Ross wishes there had been communication right away.

She hopes the district will take swift action and make a commitment to Black students to show they are heard and they matter. The in-person meeting is 6:00 to 7:30 Tuesday at the Campbell Community Center.

Eugene 4J Schools has not replied to a request for comment.

You can find a pdf of the event poster here: 4J_Equity Town Hall_3.7.23.pdf

