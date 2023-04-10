© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Literacy bill makes its way through Oregon legislature

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT
eliott-reyna-kcT-7cirBEw-unsplash.jpeg
Eliott Reyna
/
Unsplash

A bill that supporters hope will improve literacy rates is making its way through Oregon’s legislature.

House Bill 3198 would create three new grant programs to help pay for improved literacy coaching and tutoring, provide new materials, and offer specialized training to educators.

Sarah Pope is the Executive Director of the Oregon chapter of STAND for Children, a nonprofit advocacy group. She said the bill will see schools adopt materials based on what supporters call the “science of reading.”

“It’s decades of research done about how people learn to read, and then what instructional strategies are needed," she said. "We’re really going to turn our attention now to helping secure the funding necessary to support our schools in implementing these strategies.”

In its current form, the bill does not specify the amount of spending on the new programs. The House Education Committee approved it unanimously on Monday. It’s now being considered by the Joint Ways and Means Committee, along with hundreds of other spending proposals.

Tags
Education Department of EducationEducationpublic educationLiteracyOregon Senate2023 Oregon Legislature
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content