UO trustees approve three capital projects

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees has approved three proposals for properties on and near campus.

Trustees on Monday authorized a developer to construct a three-building complex of housing and retail at the Romania property on Franklin Boulevard near Market of Choice.

University Architect Mike Harwood said one piece of the property is designated as "historic."

“The City has already approved the plan for keeping and restoring the showroom that was part of the Romania car dealership," he said. "It’s unclear whether they’ll be unfurnished, furnished, short term, long term, there’s a lot of pieces to what ‘residential’ might mean, but it is not intended to be undergraduate housing.”

Harwood said the showroom is designed to be a retail location, perhaps a restaurant or coffee shop.

In addition, University and Villard Halls will be restored, for a cost of nearly $88 million. The 1876 (University) and 1886 (Villard) buildings are scheduled to be vacated in July and renovation is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.

And the university will purchase an office building and nearby parking lot at 1700 Millrace for $20 million. It may be leased or used for university purposes.