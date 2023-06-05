© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

UO trustees approve three capital projects

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
Artists rendering of a courtyard surrounded by three modern buildings
University of Oregon
/
YouTube
Rendering provided by Project^, the developer for the Romania property.

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees has approved three proposals for properties on and near campus.

Trustees on Monday authorized a developer to construct a three-building complex of housing and retail at the Romania property on Franklin Boulevard near Market of Choice.

University Architect Mike Harwood said one piece of the property is designated as "historic."

“The City has already approved the plan for keeping and restoring the showroom that was part of the Romania car dealership," he said. "It’s unclear whether they’ll be unfurnished, furnished, short term, long term, there’s a lot of pieces to what ‘residential’ might mean, but it is not intended to be undergraduate housing.”

Harwood said the showroom is designed to be a retail location, perhaps a restaurant or coffee shop.

In addition, University and Villard Halls will be restored, for a cost of nearly $88 million. The 1876 (University) and 1886 (Villard) buildings are scheduled to be vacated in July and renovation is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.

And the university will purchase an office building and nearby parking lot at 1700 Millrace for $20 million. It may be leased or used for university purposes.

Mock-up of a building site shows three structures behind a historic, curved building
University of Oregon
/
YouTube
Project^'s site plan for the Romania property

Tags
Education University of Oregon Board of TrusteesRomania car dealershipMike Harwood
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards