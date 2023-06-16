It's college commencement season in Oregon

More than ten thousand students will graduate from Oregon’s colleges and universities over the next few days.

Oregon State University holds its commencement Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The school 7,338 students will receive their degree. The ceremony is open to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and tickets are not required. The ceremony will be livestreamed in English and Spanish.

Lane Community College will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. LCC Gymnasium (building 5) on the main campus in Eugene. ugene. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be accessible via Lane Video Streaming. LCC said there are 1,120 members of the graduating class of 2023.

Central Oregon Community College holds its ceremony on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on Mazama Field on the Bend campus. The school said this will be the first "traditional" commencement ceremony since before COVID. Last year, the college held a "drive-thru" commencement ceremony.

In Bend, 303 graduates of OSU’s Cascades campus will be honored on Sunday, June 18. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the oval green on the OSU-Cascades campus. The event has some added significance, as it includes the 5,000th graduate from the school, which opened in 2016.

The University of Oregon said 4,823 Ducks will graduate on Tuesday, June 20. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium. The ceremony will be livestreamed.