To prevent the "summer slide," Lane County program provides free books to 3,000 K-2 students

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
Kids choose free books to keep and read over the summer.
Dorena School
/
United Way of Lane County
Students at Dorena School excitedly choose free books to take home and keep reading over the summer.

As students throughout Lane County wrap up their school year and head into summer, a community-wide book gifting program has made sure nearly 3,000 elementary students have brand new books to read over the break.

BookFest was started six years ago by Connected Lane County and United Way with the aim of keeping kids inspired to read and preventing what’s called the “summer slide.” That’s when students lose important reading skills they’d gained during the school year.

Two girls smile while holding free books they chose.
Springfield Public Schools
/
United Way of Lane County
Two students are happy with the books they chose during Bookfest at Riverbend Elementary School in Springfield.

Christie Costello is with United Way of Lane County. She described what it was like for K-2 students across 19 schools to receive a total of 13,000 books.

“It was just so heartwarming to see how thrilled students were about books,” said Costello. “They were particularly excited that they were free, that they could pick out five to take home and keep. And that they could even find books in Spanish."

Costello said increasing students’ access to books helps improve reading scores. A recent English Language Arts state assessment shows 60% of Lane County students aren’t reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

BookFest is one important way to support young readers. Data shows that when students aren’t reading proficiently by third grade, they are four times less likely to graduate on time.

Participating schools include Eugene 4J, Bethel, Springfield, South Lane, Oakridge, Lowell, and Mapleton school districts. Each year, schools are selected based on where students have the most opportunity to improve reading scores.

Books were purchased with funds raised by community members and sponsors, including the Eugene Education Foundation, Springfield Education Foundation, Bethel Education Foundation, Lane Education Foundation, SELCO Community Credit Union, OCCU Foundation, The Duck Store, and Jase Simmons, Simmons Capital Management, LLC.

Those interested in participating can learn more at https://www.unitedwaylane.org/bookfest.

A student at Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School is pleased with one of his new books: Black Panther, The Young Prince.
Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School
/
United Way of Lane County
A student at Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School is pleased with one of his new books: Black Panther The Young Prince.

Education United Way of Lane CountyConnected Lane Countysummer
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
