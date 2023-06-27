Kotek picks Charlene Williams to lead Oregon Department of Education

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has named a new director for the Oregon Department of Education.

Charlene Williams will take over as interim director next month. She previously served as the deputy superintendent for Evergreen Public Schools in Southwest Washington.

Williams needs to be confirmed by the Oregon Senate to become permanent director, which Kotek’s office said will happen in September.

“I have dedicated my life to education because I’ve seen firsthand how a positive student-teacher relationship can set a child on a successful path for the rest of their life,” Williams said in a release shared by Kotek’s office.

“First and foremost, my goal will be to support students in every corner of the state so that they have the same chance to succeed. I recognize the significance of my appointment to this role and the immense amount of work we have ahead of us. I’m looking forward to building partnerships with students, educators and families across Oregon that advance equity and student success.”

Williams will be the first Black woman in Oregon history to take on the job.

In a statement, Kotek said she believes Williams will be a “transformative, inclusive, education director for all of Oregon.”

“My vision is to make sure every child is successful and has a safe place to receive a high-quality public education,” Kotek said. “We have work to do to build toward that vision. I’m thrilled to work with someone who is highly skilled in developing and implementing programs designed at closing education gaps. Dr. Williams is strategic, thoughtful, hard-working, and exactly the leader our state education system needs at this moment.”

Before her role at Evergreen, Williams was assistant superintendent for the Camas School District, also in Washington. She also worked at Portland Public Schools for seven years as the senior director of school performance and the principal of Roosevelt High School.

The release announcing the new director role included quotes from education leaders from across the Portland metro region in support of Williams.

“During her time in Oregon, she was very effective at transforming a school’s culture through collaboration and engagement,” said educator and former Education Northwest Equity Director Joyce Harris, speaking of Williams’ time leading Roosevelt. “She will be a powerful advocate for all of our schools and communities.”

Williams has never served as a school superintendent throughout her career.

The current Department of Education director, Colt Gill, announced plans to retire in January. In the release, Gill called Williams the “right leader for Oregon schools at this time.”

“I am confident that Dr. Williams will continue ODE’s commitment to serving each and every student in Oregon’s 197 diverse school districts and striving toward equitable access to education for all our children,” he said.

Williams will have a big job, taking on a state department of education that has been a leader in supporting marginalized students. At the same time, the state has received criticism for changes made to Oregon’s graduation requirements during the pandemic and the state’s role in how schools teach reading.

