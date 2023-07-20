Eugene public high schools to receive safety upgrades

Eugene’s public high schools will be upgraded with new security features meant to stop unwanted visitors.

Churchill, Sheldon and South Eugene High Schools are receiving more secure entrances this summer. They will require visitors to go through a front office to fully access each building, with two sets of doors or gates.

District 4J spokesperson Jenna McCulley said these schools were built before campus security was a priority, and they’ve been difficult to keep secure.

“This security measure is ensuring that visitors to campus are funneled through our front office staff and our visitor management system," she said. "And they're checked in as opposed to just freely entering the building.”

A 2018 bond measure provided funding for the project. Construction is expected to finish before the school year begins. McCulley said the new North Eugene High School building was already designed with the security measures in place.

The district plans to upgrade older middle and elementary schools next summer. Secure entrances are already in place at Howard, River Road and Edison Elementary Schools.