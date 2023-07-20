© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Eugene public high schools to receive safety upgrades

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:08 AM PDT
South Eugene High School front lawn. Building is in background.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
File photo of South Eugene High School. District 4J spokesperson Jenna McCully said Eugene's public high schools have historically been fairly open, but in recent years it's become difficult to maintain a safe perimeter around the buildings.

Eugene’s public high schools will be upgraded with new security features meant to stop unwanted visitors.

Churchill, Sheldon and South Eugene High Schools are receiving more secure entrances this summer. They will require visitors to go through a front office to fully access each building, with two sets of doors or gates.

District 4J spokesperson Jenna McCulley said these schools were built before campus security was a priority, and they’ve been difficult to keep secure.

“This security measure is ensuring that visitors to campus are funneled through our front office staff and our visitor management system," she said. "And they're checked in as opposed to just freely entering the building.”

A 2018 bond measure provided funding for the project. Construction is expected to finish before the school year begins. McCulley said the new North Eugene High School building was already designed with the security measures in place.

The district plans to upgrade older middle and elementary schools next summer. Secure entrances are already in place at Howard, River Road and Edison Elementary Schools.

Tags
Education Sheldon High SchoolSouth Eugene High SchoolChurchill High SchoolEugene 4-J School Districthigh school
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk