Roseburg Public Schools adds two armed deputies to district-wide security team

The Roseburg School District is boosting its security and safety coverage in the upcoming school year.

The district is partnering with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to hire two “school resource deputies.” At a July 12 Roseburg School Board meeting, Superintendent Jared Cordon made the pitch for why the additional security positions are needed.

“We’ve done a number of things to try to ensure safety, but in the event of an active aggressor, what we need is an armed officer,” said Cordon.

The Board unanimously approved funding for the two positions- approximately $129,000 for each full-time officer. This effectively triples the number of armed security personnel in Roseburg schools. Currently, the district contracts with the Roseburg Police Department for a “school resource officer.”

According to the district, the three-member security team will have a presence in all 12 schools and will add anti-drug curriculum.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Cordon said in a statement. “We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and their willingness to provide these important services throughout our district.”

The SRO from Roseburg Police and two SRDs from the Sheriff’s Office will work closely in the coming weeks to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

In a press release, Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin was quoted, “The Sheriff’s Office is honored to be a partner with the Roseburg School District in ensuring the safety of our schools.”

The decision to increase the number of armed security officers in Roseburg schools comes as Eugene 4J School District is “reimagining affiliation” with the Eugene Police Department.

In 2020, the school board voted to not extend its contract with the EPD. The district currently has eight full time campus security and safety monitors, two for each high school region.

The 4J district has recommended a start in discussing a return to security with Eugene Police.

