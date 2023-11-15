Student journalists of Springfield High School win top national honor for specialty magazine

Springfield High School journalism students recently got some very good news. Their specialty magazine took top honors in a national student media competition.

The glossy, full-color magazine, Backcountry Review, has won the prestigious Pacemaker award from the National Scholastic Press Association. The overall excellence honor is informally known as the Pulitzer Prize of student journalism.

About 20 students worked on the outdoor magazine, honing skills in design, interviewing, writing and photography. Yuriana Espino Sosa served as one of three Editors-in-Chief.

“We reach out to hikers, rock climbers..." she said. "The ninth issue was a surfer whose leg got cut off by a shark. Yeah, Backcountry focuses on outdoors. I guess anything you can think of, we were on it.”

Espino Sosa said working on the magazine enhanced her passion for writing. She graduated from Springfield High in June and is now a journalism major at the University of Oregon.

Espino Sosa said the team of SHS student journalists felt like a community. She was honored to be selected as editor of the publication. It's been challenging, she said, particularly given the barriers she’s overcome.

“I actually came here to the United States when I was ten years old, so English wasn’t my first language," she said. "My English level—I thought it wasn’t enough—but Miller, he kind of encouraged me to go towards it. And I ended up being voted one of three editors.”

“Miller” is SHS English teacher and journalism advisor Ivan Miller. This year’s Pacemaker is the fifth national award the students have won in the last six years. Miller said he’s constantly amazed at the drive and professionalism of the budding journalists in his program.

The 2022-23 Backcountry Review Editor-in-Chief responsibilities were shared by Espino Sosa and twins, Carly and Jay Bramhall.