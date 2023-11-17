OSU President Murthy aims for perfect graduation rate

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy has set a goal of achieving a 100% graduation rate.

On Friday, OSU held a investiture ceremony to formally recognize Murthy, who has served as president since September of last year.

At the event, Murthy spoke about her upbringing in India, and how she dreamed for the opportunities her mother and grandmothers weren’t allowed.

"I know my story is not unique. I know every one of you has a similar story to tell of dreamers and doers, whose imaginings made you who you are," she said. "So let us dare to dream dangerous dreams, dreams whose audacity scares us."

She said to support the ambitions of OSU students, she wants to help them all to graduate.

“I know all the buts. ‘But what if the student...? But what if the professor...? But what if the legislature...?'" said Murthy. "Students are the heart of our university. They are why we are here. We must dream on behalf of our students.”

According to the most recent data, OSU currently has a six-year graduation rate of 70%. That's 10 points higher than a decade ago, and the university is aiming for another 10 point increase by the end of the decade.

OSU's newly launched strategic plan covers 2024 to 2030. The university wants to raise $500 million for student support services, with a portion meant to help low-income students graduate in four years.

"Oregon State University will be a driving force for prosperity that is equitable, scalable, and sustainable," said Murthy.