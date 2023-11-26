Teachers reach tentative deal with Portland Public Schools

After more than three weeks out of the classroom, and a tumultuous back-and-forth between district and union bargaining teams, more than 40,000 Portland students will return to school on Monday.

Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers have reached a tentative deal, essentially ending a teachers strike that’s kept schools closed since Nov. 1.

According to PPS’ letter sent to families Sunday afternoon, union members will need to ratify the terms, and the school board will also need to approve the full contract at their Tuesday meeting. But students will return Monday on a two-hour delay.

“We are relieved to have our students returning to school and know that being out of school for the last three weeks — missing classmates, teachers, and learning — has been hard for everyone,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and the PPS school board said in the letter.

“We thank our students, families, and community for your patience and perseverance through these protracted negotiations,” the district said in the letter. “We also want to express our deep appreciation for our educators, who are the backbone of our district, and who enrich the lives of our students.”

PAT said educators are ending the strike, securing a “historic tentative agreement” with key wins for student mental health support, class size, protected planning time, building health and safety protections and cost of living increases.

The tentative deal outlines a nearly 13.8% cost-of-living adjustment over three years. The district initially proposed just shy of 11%, and PAT had proposed over 20%.

As outlined in statements from PAT and PPS, the contract also increases dedicated planning time, access to mental health support teams for students throughout the district and funding to address building conditions, among other things.

“This contract is a watershed moment for Portland students, families, and educators,” said PAT President Angela Bonilla. “Educators walked picket lines alongside families, students, and allies — and because of that, our schools are getting the added investment they need.”

District officials said the contract will cost about $175 million over the next three years. They said this will mean making “significant cuts” during the spring budget process for the upcoming school year.

Guerrero and the board added that they will also turn to the Portland community for future advocacy in Salem and support for a property tax levy set for renewal in May, which directly supports PPS educators.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.