Umpqua Community College library starts new chapter

Umpqua Community College is starting a new chapter for its library this week.

In 2021, UCC received a $2 million federal grant to support college preparedness, retention and graduation. The funds paid for upgrades to the 1960’s-era library.

Destiny Hunt is the Director of Teaching and Learning. She said the library has new carpet, shelving, and furniture, as well as six state-of-the art study pods. It’s been open to students this fall.

“Students have really liked it," she told KLCC. "We have seen an increase in students just coming in, using our study pods. They are full from the time we open to the time we close. Our tutoring center, we actually had to get more tables brought in, just because we had so many students coming in to use the space.”

Hunt said the pods are soundproof, and three of them are big enough for groups of four.

The grant also allows UCC to hire two staff members who will be dedicated to helping students transition to college-level courses.

The grand re-opening is on Friday, Dec. 8. Students, staff and community members are invited to the library on UCC’s Roseburg campus from 4 pm to 6pm.

