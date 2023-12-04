© 2023 KLCC

Umpqua Community College library starts new chapter

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST
Two students sit in chairs with their computers while, behind them, two students look inside a study pod.
Umpqua Community College
In addition to the study pods, the library has added a smart classroom, a technology lab, and will have a family-friendly study area.

Umpqua Community College is starting a new chapter for its library this week.

In 2021, UCC received a $2 million federal grant to support college preparedness, retention and graduation. The funds paid for upgrades to the 1960’s-era library.

Destiny Hunt is the Director of Teaching and Learning. She said the library has new carpet, shelving, and furniture, as well as six state-of-the art study pods. It’s been open to students this fall.

“Students have really liked it," she told KLCC. "We have seen an increase in students just coming in, using our study pods. They are full from the time we open to the time we close. Our tutoring center, we actually had to get more tables brought in, just because we had so many students coming in to use the space.”

Hunt said the pods are soundproof, and three of them are big enough for groups of four.

The grant also allows UCC to hire two staff members who will be dedicated to helping students transition to college-level courses.

The grand re-opening is on Friday, Dec. 8. Students, staff and community members are invited to the library on UCC’s Roseburg campus from 4 pm to 6pm.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she's contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
