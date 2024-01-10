University of Oregon graduate student workers set strike date

University of Oregon teaching and research assistants may go on strike next week if the university and the union that represents them can’t reach an agreement.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table for nearly a year. Conflict over benefits and working conditions have been resolved, but pay is still a sticking point.

Rosa Inocencio Smith, a member of the union bargaining team, said some research and teaching assistants have struggled to meet their basic needs because pay hasn’t kept up with the cost of living.

"Essentially, we want to reach a deal that serves all of our members,” she said. “Under UO's current proposal, there are still plenty who would not even be making up the lost value of their labor that they've experienced in the last two years due to inflation.”

In a statement to KLCC, the university said it was committed to bargaining in good faith while minimizing disruption to students and research. U of O’s most recent counter restructured compensation, with positions at the bottom of the scale seeing the most significant increase.

The union has asked for raises at every level of experience.

In a school-wide email, the university told students and parents that campus activities are expected to continue if a strike occurs. Students should check their email, and Canvas, for updates on their classes.

There is one more bargaining session planned before the strike, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.

The union is planning a rally the day of their last bargaining session, Jan. 11, at the Erb Memorial Union Green.

