Eugene 4J School District publicly disciplines unnamed employee

The Eugene 4J School board has voted to publicly discipline an employee for retaliation, but won’t say who that person is.

During the Wednesday meeting, board member Jenny Jonak said the district did not find evidence of racial or gender discrimination.

“But the allegations of retaliation following protected activity are sustained and a letter of reprimand will be placed in the responding party’s personnel file, and the responding party will be required to complete training on retaliation,” she said.

Protected activity can be several things under Federal law – such as discussing salary and labor issues with fellow employees, asking for disability accommodations or the act of making a complaint of discrimination itself.

The vote to reprimand an employee comes weeks after the Eugene Weekly reported the district had investigated superintendent Andy Dey for allegations of bullying and discrimination.

Board chair Maya Rabasa declined to name the employee at this time, citing confidentiality rules.

