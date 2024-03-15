LCC Board of Education votes to bump tuition for 2024-2025 school year

Lane Community College students will soon notice an increase in their tuition. The Board of Education has unanimously approved a proposal to bump the cost of a credit hour by 4%---from $139 to $145 per credit hour. The tuition hike will affect both resident and non-resident students.

In a brief statement from the board, reasoning for the tuition adjustment was explained as “crucial for sustaining quality and breadth of educational offerings.”

The tuition increase is in step with the preliminary 2023 Higher Education Price Index and is expected to keep Lane's competitive standing unchanged.

At the board meeting before the vote, the president of the Student Government Association spoke in support of the tuition increase for the 2024-2025 school year. Lane Community College serves 7,700 students, with over 40% studying full-time. Minority enrollment is 35% of the student body, which is less than the state average of 40%.