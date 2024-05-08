Fern Ridge asks voters to renew bond

Fern Ridge School District is asking voters to renew the bond that funds their capital projects.

The proposed bond would renew one that voters passed most recently in 2014. It would continue to levy a property tax of about two dollars and twenty cents per thousand dollars of assessed home value.

Key projects include replacing HVAC systems at Fern Ridge Middle School and Elmira High School and resurfacing the district’s single football field with turf.

The projects add up to nearly $22 million, with $16 million coming from the bond and the remaining $6 million from a state grant.

School bonds have struggled to pass in Fern Ridge in the past. If voters turn down the bond, District Superintendent Gary Carpenter said the school district will have to divert funding from staff and programs to pay for the capital projects.