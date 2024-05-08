© 2024 KLCC

Fern Ridge asks voters to renew bond

KLCC | By Chrissy Ewald
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT
aerial image of a high school
Fern Ridge School District
The bond will include improvements to Elmira High School, seen here in a screenshot from a district-produced video.

Fern Ridge School District is asking voters to renew the bond that funds their capital projects.

The proposed bond would renew one that voters passed most recently in 2014. It would continue to levy a property tax of about two dollars and twenty cents per thousand dollars of assessed home value.

Key projects include replacing HVAC systems at Fern Ridge Middle School and Elmira High School and resurfacing the district’s single football field with turf.

The projects add up to nearly $22 million, with $16 million coming from the bond and the remaining $6 million from a state grant.

School bonds have struggled to pass in Fern Ridge in the past. If voters turn down the bond, District Superintendent Gary Carpenter said the school district will have to divert funding from staff and programs to pay for the capital projects.
Education May 2024 primaryFern Ridge School DistrictElmira
Chrissy Ewald
Chrissy Ewald is a freelance reporter for KLCC. She first reported for KLCC as the 2023 Snowden Intern.
