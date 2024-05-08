South Lane School District to part ways with superintendent

South Lane School District will soon be searching for a new superintendent.

During their meeting Monday, the South Lane School Board signed off on a separation agreement with its superintendent, Yvonne Curtis.

In an email sent Tuesday to district staff, Curtis thanked employees and said she hoped to spend more time caring for a family member with health issues.

Courtesy of South Lane School District Yvonne Curtis has led South Lane School District for the last four years.

“This agreement will also enable the SLSD to move forward and select a Superintendent to lead and focus on the needs of the students and staff of the district,” she wrote. “I am so proud of our work together and all that we the South Lane School District have accomplished for students and families.”

According to school board meeting materials, over the last several months employees have complained about frequent payroll errors that led to missed retirement contributions, incorrect tax withholdings and other problems.

Several community members had also urged the school board to not renew Curtis’ contract.

South Lane School District includes Cottage Grove and the area around Doreena Lake.

Curtis has led the district for the last four years and previously served as superintendent of Forest Grove. She also held leadership positions at Portland Public Schools and Eugene 4J School District.

Her resignation was first reported by KEZI.

Curtis’ last day on the job will be June 30.