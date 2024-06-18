In Douglas County, a school district finally gets funding to replace an aging gym

In Douglas County, the Oakland School District has finally secured funding to replace an aging middle school gym.

The existing facility, which is located off campus, is partially condemned. Students currently have to use porta-potties instead of bathrooms, and the locker rooms are off-limits, the district said.

However, attempts to fund a new facility through a bond measure failed at the ballot box in 2018 and 2023. District superintendent Jeff Clark has said inflation, gas prices, and a distrust of government institutions may have influenced voters last year.

In this May's primary, the district put forward a smaller ask of $4.5 million. It excluded the other school improvements that were included in the previous proposal, such as new school security features.

“We listened to our community, and we cut it down to the bare minimum: we need this to move forward," said Clark.

That bond measure has now passed by just 21 votes, according to final results released June 13 by the Douglas County elections office.

Clark said he's relieved, and he credits community outreach for helping to push the vote over the edge.

"I'm sure there's a large amount of people that were disappointed that it passed," he said. "But I think there was a large-enough contingent that really sees the big picture—the need for our students to get that gym out of the mix."

The bond revenue will be matched by a state grant. Clark said the state recently raised the cap on this funding, meaning Oakland taxpayers won't have to contribute as large of a share.

Clark said the district hopes to break ground on the new gym by next spring, and begin moving students in during the 2025-2026 school year. Once that process is complete, he said the old building will be donated to the City of Oakland.

