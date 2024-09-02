Several new buildings open their doors to Eugene-area students this school year

Hundreds of students in the Eugene area will attend school in a new or different building this year.

Bethel School District welcomes students to a brand new Cascade Middle School this week. The project replaced a 67-year old school and features science, art, and culinary labs, as well as two gyms, which will enable students to compete in middle school court sports for the first time.

A new Camas Ridge Elementary School is ready for students in South Eugene. According to a district spokesperson, the final construction punch list isn’t quite complete, so parents won’t be able to escort their kids to classrooms for the first few weeks of school.

Also in Eugene 4J, Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion School has relocated to the former Willard Elementary on Lincoln Street in South Eugene. This summer, the district added a stage in the gym and a new covered playground to the facility. The district will bus students to the school from North Eugene, where many of its families live.

