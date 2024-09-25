© 2024 KLCC

Ducks descend on Eugene: University of Oregon move-in days are Thursday and Friday

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:47 AM PDT
Several people carry boxes and backpacks in a campus setting
University of Oregon
Drivers will have a time and a loading zone assigned to unload vehicles. This is a file photo from a previous move-in day.

Move-in days for the University of Oregon are Thursday and Friday, and thousands of Ducks are expected to flock to their residence halls.

It’s the third year using a two-day move-in process, which has reduced traffic congestion in the area.

However, Eugene drivers should expect heavy activity on Franklin Boulevard, Agate Street, and other areas near the dorms.

There’s no public parking on campus Thursday or Friday, and campus roads will be closed to anyone without a move-in permit.

Drivers must stay with their vehicles while unpacking, then they’ll park at Autzen Stadium, and a shuttle will bring them back to complete the check-in. More about move-in days is on the UO website, here.

The university has scheduled dozens of activities over the coming week, including running tours of campus, meet-ups at athletic events, and a student organization fair Friday evening. Convocation is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fall term begins Monday, Sept. 30.

Tags
Education University of Oregonmove instudent housing
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
