Ducks descend on Eugene: University of Oregon move-in days are Thursday and Friday

Move-in days for the University of Oregon are Thursday and Friday, and thousands of Ducks are expected to flock to their residence halls.

It’s the third year using a two-day move-in process, which has reduced traffic congestion in the area.

However, Eugene drivers should expect heavy activity on Franklin Boulevard, Agate Street, and other areas near the dorms.

There’s no public parking on campus Thursday or Friday, and campus roads will be closed to anyone without a move-in permit.

Drivers must stay with their vehicles while unpacking, then they’ll park at Autzen Stadium, and a shuttle will bring them back to complete the check-in. More about move-in days is on the UO website, here.

The university has scheduled dozens of activities over the coming week, including running tours of campus, meet-ups at athletic events, and a student organization fair Friday evening. Convocation is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fall term begins Monday, Sept. 30.

