Rallies return to Portland State University as faculty and students make demands of leaders

Two unrelated demonstrations took place on the Portland State University campus Thursday afternoon. They’re among the first examples of student and faculty activism at PSU this school year, after a tumultuous term last spring that included frequent protests and the takeover of the university library .

On Thursday, about 75 people came out for the first rally outside the Richard & Maurine Neuberger Center, a PSU administration building. The practice picket was organized by the PSU chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Most of those in attendance were AAUP members, clad in red union t-shirts that read “Let workers serve the city,” a play on Portland State’s motto, “Let knowledge serve the city.” Students and members of some of PSU’s other unions, like the Service Employees International Union, also attended the demonstration.

Thursday’s rally comes after nearly 100 of the union’s non-tenure track faculty received notices of possible layoffs last week. AAUP is negotiating a new contract with PSU and is about a month away from the expiration of its current contract.

Mason Wilder, a current Portland State student, said he came to the AAUP rally to support his professors.

“I feel like it’s really personal,” said Wilder about the layoff notices that went to some of his teachers. “Whenever the institution is trying to cut down on money, it’s always going to be professors first. I’m tired of this culture of sacrificing our education for buildings.”

Portland State is facing an $18 million budget deficit this fiscal year. In an effort to close that gap, university leaders are looking at ways to streamline programs and shed those with low participation rates, while also cutting faculty and staff. The university is simultaneously asking the state legislature for additional money to fund the construction of a new auditorium.

Tiffany Camhi / OPB A student-led demonstration against the war in Gaza marches across the Portland State University campus on October 24, 2024.

A few minutes walk from the AAUP rally, students and community members gathered on the Park Blocks to protest PSU’s relationship with aerospace manufacturer Boeing.

Thursday’s demonstration was organized by PSU Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights, or SUPER.

A little over 100 people, some in masks and keffiyeh scarves, listened to speeches from leaders from a handful of Portland State student groups. Demands echoed those made during the springtime protests over the war in Gaza and reinforced the call for PSU to cut ties and divest from weapons manufacturers.

Last spring, PSU President Ann Cudd agreed to pause the university’s relationship with Boeing and further review its partnership and investment policies through a new committee. But even with that concession, students at Thursday’s rallies said they feel university leaders have turned a blind eye to their demands.

“We, as student organizations, want to really reinforce the fact that we do not accept that at all,” said Khadija Almayahi, PSU student and current president of SUPER. “It’s not enough.”

Almayahi said there has been no real accountability or action from university leadership, beyond Cudd’s previous announcement.

A PSU spokesperson said the university’s new Committee on Socially Responsible Investment and Partnership will begin meeting this term.

