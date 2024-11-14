Eugene elementary students receive free glasses through nonprofit

More than 40 students at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Eugene received free pairs of glasses at an event Thursday morning.

The nonprofit Vision to Learn had previously given the students free eye exams using a mobile clinic. On Nov. 14, it returned to the school with glasses for the kids to take home.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC The view inside Vision to Learn's mobile eye exam clinic.

Moises Rocha Cortes, a 4th Grader at Cesar E. Chavez, said he liked the clear frames he picked out. He said he can’t see out of one of his eyes without glasses on, but he didn’t own a pair before this one.

“I think it would be better with my glasses on to play sports," said Cortes.

Vision to Learn’s National Director, Damian Carroll, said this program aims to make eyecare accessible for rural and low-income kids. He said Cesar E. Chavez has many families who are on Medicaid or are uninsured.

“Many kids don't know that they are having vision trouble until they try on those glasses," said Carroll. "And starting today, they're going to be able to understand their classroom lessons, read the board, read a book, and do better at school.”

Previously, Vision to Learn has served students in Portland, and across 15 states in total. Carroll said the program is looking to expand further across Oregon in the future.

Carroll said he’s now working with Oregon House Majority Leader Ben Bowman on new legislation which could direct more funding towards these types of services.

