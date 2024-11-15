UO investigates antisemitic incidents in residence hall

The University of Oregon is investigating several antisemitic incidents in one of its residence halls, according to a statement sent to the campus community this week.

UO officials said a drawing of a swastika was discovered in Unthank Hall on Nov. 10, while items expressing support for Jewish students and Israeli hostages had been removed.

According to the university, campus police are now looking into the matter, as is UO’s Office of Investigations and Civil Rights Compliance.

“Destruction of the personal property and/or university property that is intended or likely to intimidate a specific individual or a group based on their identity, is hateful conduct that may violate the law," the university wrote. “It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Additionally, the university said it’s also investigating brochures which have been slid under doors in at least three residence halls. This act violates university policy, unless the materials are approved in advance.

UO spokesperson Angela Seydel confirmed in an email to KLCC that the brochure in question was The Olive Tree, a pro-Palestinian student newsletter.

The UO for Palestine Coalition, the organization behind the newsletter, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that there was no connection between the distribution of The Olive Tree and the other recent incidents. It also said it condemned antisemitism.

According to the university, acts of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation can be reported to the Office of Investigations and Civil Rights Compliance.

"Please remember that your reports can make a significant difference in maintaining a safe and welcoming campus community for all members of the campus community," the university wrote.

