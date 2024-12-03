Albany teachers celebrate wins for class size, prep time and compensation following 3-week strike

After three weeks, the Albany teachers strike is officially over.

Members of the Greater Albany Education Association Monday night voted to ratify their new 2024-27 collective bargaining agreement. The Greater Albany school board followed by approving it in an emergency meeting.

Teachers returned to work Tuesday, with a two-hour delay for students.

“Words can’t fully capture the emotion we feel right now,” said GAEA President Dana Lovejoy in a press release. “We are forever touched by every parent, student, and supporter who has been out with us on the strike lines these past three weeks; your kindness, support, and solidarity meant everything to us, and this agreement would not have been achieved without you.”

The association represents roughly 600 licensed educators, including teachers and counselors, across the mid-Willamette Valley city. Members began striking on Tuesday, Nov. 12. This was the first strike in the district in nearly 40 years and the longest in the district’s history. Union officials say it’s one of the longest strikes in Oregon ever. Portland Public Schools’ strike last year lasted nearly the entire month of November.

Albany students missed a total of 10 days during the strike, and educators missed 12 work days, including parent-teacher conferences scheduled for last week.

District officials originally proposed adding 7.5 make-up days to the calendar to address the instructional time lost during the strike, while the union wanted to restore all 10 lost student-contact days.

In the end, they agreed to make up 8 of the 10 missed student days and add one more teacher work day. The agreement makes up some of those days by turning what were teacher work days into days students come to school. Teachers and administrators also agreed to extend some early-release and half days to full school days.

Courtesy of the Greater Albany Education Association

Two kids hold signs at a parent-led rally in Albany on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, supporting Greater Albany Public School teachers on strike.

The revised calendar extends the school year slightly into the summer break. Friday, June 13, is now the last day for students, followed by a teacher work day on Monday, June 16.

What did Albany teachers get from the strike?

As the union summarized it, the agreement includes improvements to better support students with learning differences, pathways to recruit new teachers and retain educators long-term, new school safety protections, guaranteed prep times and two bathroom breaks.

But perhaps more than any other article in the Albany contract, the change that educators and parents may find most compelling relates to a hard cap limiting class size. It’s an issue that Oregon teachers unions have prioritized for years without necessarily getting the changes they want.

Portland Public Schools teachers went into their strike a year ago also wanting “hard caps,” where students would be placed in other classes or schools if their initial class reached its limit. They did not get those in their final settlement, to the chagrin of many union members, but instead established committees to discuss specific classroom situations.

In Albany, the new contract establishes the first hard caps in Oregon, but only for kindergarten classes. In a summary of the contract changes, union officials said the new class size thresholds for pre-K classes are 18 students in Title IX schools, which serve more students from lower-income households, and 20 students at other district schools. For kindergarten classes, those numbers are 22 and 25, respectively.

The new agreement also establishes a new elementary building-level review process to help with class size, as well as a districtwide class size fund of $500,000 to cover costs associated with classes over the threshold. The fund will be refilled each year.

Gardner told the school board that compensation was a huge issue — though not the only issue. The new agreement in the first year of the contract includes a 7% pay increase for educators with one-15 years of experience and 9% for those with more.

“We know that the teachers of this district had fallen behind inflation,” he said. “We know that they were not comparative, particularly our senior teachers at the top end with other districts.

“And so, it is really gratifying to be able to change that compensation,” he continued, “and we want our people to work here in confidence that they are not losing $7,000 a year at the top end to another district.”

Moving forward, Gardner said they aren’t finished, but they’re in a good place.

“There’s work to do, obviously, to heal, to come together, to let go,” he told the school board Monday night. “But I do believe that this contract has made us a better district, a more collaborative district, and we will work forward optimistically.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

