Lane County launches e-recycling contest in area schools

Lane County Waste Reduction and NextStep Recycling are holding an electronics recycling contest for Lane County Schools.

Kelly Bell with Lane County Waste Management told KLCC it’s a good time of year to be thinking about e-waste.

"It's important to start the contest now (because) so many of us have gotten upgraded electronics for the holidays,” she said.

Bell said businesses and individuals can donate electronics directly to NextStep, or look for collection days for their chosen school. Everything will be recycled or repaired for re-use. Accepted items include microwaves, TVs, printers, cell phones, computers, tablets, game consoles and AV equipment.

Bell said electronics are tricky to recycle. She said they contain some scarce, precious metals, and "they have some toxic elements that we want to keep out of our landfills.” Bell noted that NextStep is an experienced refurbisher.

Ellie Owens teaches science and coordinates the Green Team for Bethel Schools. She said it’s the first time all 11 district schools will participate in the e-recycling contest. “We are super excited to make all of our schools as green as we can get them and support our future," she said. "That mission is what’s best for kids.”

Owens said the Bethel School District has other Green Team goals as well, including providing flatware for student meals instead of spork packets, composting food waste, and reducing paper use.

The competition is open through March 20. Schools that contribute the most e-waste will win a prize package and grants of up to $500.

