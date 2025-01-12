© 2025 KLCC

University of Oregon announces new Olympic Studies Hub

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 12, 2025 at 6:29 AM PST
A group of young people stand in front of a sculpture of the Olympic rings.
Yoav Dubinsky
/
University of Oregon
University of Oregon sports business instructor Yoav Dubinsky and students in London for the Global Sports Business Strategy in the UK study abroad program.

The University of Oregon has announced the launch of an Olympic Studies Hub. The UO says it's currently the only Olympic Studies and Research Center in the United States.

Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, Senior Instructor of Sports Business at the Lundquist College of Business, will serve as the Operational Director of the new hub. He said it will enable collaborations with international researchers, bring in guest lecturers with Olympic business experience, and facilitate connections with worldwide sports organizations.

Dubinsky also said the designation will allow the university to build on its multidisciplinary sports programs, including “experiential learning, the connection between the academy and the industry, and giving our students hands-on experience. Another pillar is business and Olympism, and showing how sports and business can do good for society.”

Dubinsky said the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, and the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2034, will offer unique opportunities for the new Hub.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
