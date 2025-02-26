UO faculty inch closer to potential strike

Faculty at the University of Oregon are inching closer to a potential strike.

United Academics of UO, which represents more than 1,700 university employees, including professors, researchers, and librarians, is seeking a contract with higher wages and more professional development time.

The union declared an impasse last week, after more than a year of unsuccessful negotiations and mediation. On Wednesday, they entered into a legally-required 30 day cooling-off period.

Once this period ends, workers will be able to strike. This could coincide with the start of UO's spring term on March 31.

Nathan Whalen, a language instructor and the union’s lead negotiator, said the majority of members have already pledged to vote for a strike if the university doesn't budge.

“We don't want to spend time away from engaging in the critical work of the university," said Whalen. "But we will if we are compelled, and [if] the university cannot find a way to pay us the sort of wages that we need in order to retain faculty.”

In an email to KLCC, university spokesperson Eric Howald said its most recent offer is fair, in line with other institutions offerings, and fiscally responsible.

The University is currently anticipating a $2.7 million budget gap due to shifts in enrollment patterns, with fewer out-of-state students subsidizing in-state students.

“In times of financial uncertainty, we must be good stewards of our financial resources," wrote Howald. "The strength and stability of the University’s future depends on the decisions we make in the next few years."

Whalen accused the issue of being "a fabricated crisis," created only by UO's overly ambitious growth estimates. He said living wages should be a priority in the university's budget, but there are 550 faculty members who make less than the average Eugene income.

Before the cooling-off period ends, union and university representatives are scheduled to have at least two more meetings. The first one will be next Monday, March 3.