KLCC Candidate Guides: Springfield School District

Seven candidates put their hat in for three seats on the Springfield School Board. One of those seats is vacant; one is held by an incumbent Jonathan Light, who is seeking re-election; and one is held by an appointee Heather Quaas-Annsa, who is seeking to retain the seat.

Springfield School District has about 9,200 students enrolled, according to Oregon Department of Education data from the 2023-2024 school year.

KLCC reached out to each candidate who had filed to run for a seat in a district with a questionnaire for its KLCC Candidate Guide. Four Springfield School Board candidates responded and one, Bob Brew, said he was no longer seeking a seat.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Director Position 2

Heather Quaas-Annsa

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Heather Quaas-Annsa. I'm a mom of three teenagers attending a different Springfield public school. I'm a longtime advocate for equity, education, and community, and I currently serve on the Springfield School Board, having been appointed in August 2024. I'm also a member of the Lane County Poverty and Homelessness Board and the Equity Program Advisory Committee.

My professional background is in nonprofit work focused on homelessness; I'm the Director of Philanthropy for Community Supported Shelters. Additionally, I’ve experienced housing instability, which informs my deep commitment to serving all students—especially those facing systemic barriers. I'm also a member of the 2025 Emerge Oregon cohort, where I’m honing the skills to be an effective, values-driven public servant.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I’m running for a full term on the school board because I believe in public education as a pathway to opportunity — and I want every student in Springfield to have access to a safe, inclusive, and empowering learning environment. My children’s experiences in Springfield schools — both the triumphs and the challenges — have shown me how important it is to have board members who listen, advocate, and lead with compassion and equity. I want to keep showing up for students, families, and educators and be a steady, responsive voice for them.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

First, I believe in transparency and community engagement regarding budget decisions — our families, students, and staff deserve to understand how and why choices are made. At the local level, I would advocate for preserving programs that directly impact student learning and well-being. I’d work collaboratively to find efficiencies, prioritize equity, and ensure budget cuts don’t disproportionately affect our most vulnerable students.

On a larger scale, I’m committed to pushing back against harmful federal policies that undermine public education. I’ll continue advocating at the state and federal level for sustainable, adequate funding and work in coalition with other school board members and community leaders to do so.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to Oregon Department Education data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

We need a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy for all students. This involves investing in evidence-based reading and math instruction, providing meaningful professional development for educators, and ensuring that we use a culturally relevant, engaging curriculum.

We also need to identify and address gaps early—through assessments that inform instruction, not punish students—and provide targeted interventions, especially for multilingual learners, students with disabilities, and those impacted by poverty or trauma. Family engagement is also key — kids thrive when families are partners in learning.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

One of the most urgent issues facing our schools is the growing mental health crisis among students. We’re seeing increased anxiety, depression, and trauma in kids of all ages—and these challenges deeply impact their ability to learn, connect, and thrive.

Our district must prioritize mental health support in every school, including hiring more counselors and social workers, creating trauma-informed environments, and fostering a culture where students feel safe, seen, and supported. This work is inseparable from equity—because the students who are most often underserved are also the most impacted by these challenges. If we want to improve academic outcomes, we have to take care of the whole child.

Quaas-Annsa’s opponent, Sarah Bosch, did not respond to the questionnaire.

Director Position 3

Jonathan Light

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I was born and raised in Springfield and a graduate of Thurston High School. Post-high school I attended Lane Community College for 2 years and then moved to Colorado to complete my BME at the University of Northern Colorado. I went on to earn my MBA degree from the University of New Hampshire.

After graduating from UNH my wife, Suzanne, and our two children moved back to Springfield, where I worked in the family music business for the next 15 years. The business closed in 2005 and I began my teaching career at the age of 48. I taught K-12 music for 11 years in the Pleasant Hill school district and then was hired by the Springfield School District as a teacher on special assignment (TOSA) where my responsibilities included working with CTE (Career & Technical Education) programs, Arts programs, and the administration of the Federal after-school program.

Why do you want to run for school board?

After nearly 20 years as a member of the Springfield school board there is still much work to do. While we’re successful with many of our students, there are still too many who fail to thrive and either don’t graduate or leave the district. I am committed to finding out why and working with staff and community to come up with solutions.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

First of all, we need to fight to retain the Federal programs that support our students, regardless of the structure that is used. These programs provide much needed resources to ensure equity in our educational system. At the same time, we need to be having conversations at the state and local levels to find alternative sources of funding should a shortfall from the Feds become reality.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

I believe we need to rethink our approach. Education has focused on a highly structured approach to teaching language arts and mathematics since 2001. The results have been dismal. In the meantime, attention to other subjects – like science, the arts, health, and social studies – have fallen by the wayside. We need to design an integrated curriculum that honors all subjects, engages students, and makes it exciting to learn.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

Conversations with teachers, support staff, and families have repeatedly mentioned behavior issues as a major impediment to learning. As a district we must examine this issue, set boundaries and consequences, provide education, and empower staff to work with students and families in finding appropriate solutions.

Justin Martin

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Justin Martin. I have lived in Springfield since 2018 when I moved here from Oregon City with my family of four. I have two children who attend Springfield Public Schools.

I'm from this area and grew up in Dexter, Oregon and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. After high school, I went to Western Oregon University and graduated with a BS in Business and Entrepreneurship. I work at Umpqua Bank and am an AVP, Portfolio Manager for the Healthcare Banking team. I've been with Umpqua Bank for the past 14 years working in commercial banking as well as the private banking sectors. In my free time, I enjoy camping, fishing, hiking, spending time with my wife and two kids, and our dog.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I have a good perspective on life and a desire to give back to my community. I have been on the Board of Directors for the Springfield Education Foundation for five years and we work closely with the Springfield School District. Through those interactions, I see how important the School Board is in guiding the education and futures of our youth in this community.

As a commercial banker, my job is to listen to others' needs and help to find solutions to problems. We work through issues while helping plan for the future. This is very similar to leading a school district as a school board member. It is the school board's job to listen to the community, advocate for children, and lead the district thoughtfully into the future to educate kids who will ultimately be the bedrock of our community here and beyond.

Courtesy of Justin Martin Springfield School District candidate Justin Martin

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the

school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

Through my years of working in commercial banking, I’ve learned you must base decisions on facts and a linear thought process; you cannot let emotion overtake your ability to plan and discern facts about your given situation.

Funding is a big concern. As a School Board Director, I will make sure we continue SPS's legacy of being good stewards of the money we receive, keeping the best interests of kids in mind. SPS has done a good job with spending one-time sources of funding on one-time expenses like updating HVAC systems in our schools, including air purification systems, so our schools don't have to close when there is wildfire smoke in the air. Due to these smart actions, we are set up for success moving forward.

We need to focus on advocating for our budget with our elected officials in Washington and Salem. The US Dept. of Education was created in 1979. Regardless of whether or not it is revamped, education will continue to be funded at the Federal level. We need to keep focused and continue advocating for that funding and using it to impact the lives of our kids and improving our school community.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

This is the issue that keeps me up at night. Our kids were impacted by distance learning during COVID more than we all thought they would be. Our teachers did the best they could to still teach virtually, but it is clear that most of our children learn best through in-person interactions. That instructional time is lost for those kids, and we are clawing our way back to pre-pandemic reading and math proficiency scores.

I believe we have the talent and drive in our workforce to teach these kids and get them back up to where they need to be. Of course, some kids require specialized programs and learning aids to assist, but we need to make school a place where kids want to be and are excited about participating in their own educational

journeys. I don't mean that school should be one big playground, without discipline and hard work; I mean that we need to have electives that supplement our core curriculum and drive home reading, math, and science in immersive and engaging ways. If kids are excited to be at school, learning in fun and exciting ways, they will better receive the information from their teachers.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

The above answer is what I believe is the number one issue facing our schools.

The lost time our kids had to learn face-to-face, develop interpersonal skills, and develop friendships during the COVID distance learning is the number one issue for our kids and our

schools. We need to break through to these kids, and help them get the most out of their education and enrich them so they can be vibrant and prepared adults when they are finished with their K-12 schooling.

Director Position 5

Amber Langworthy

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I’m a hard worker. A mother to two amazing kids. A wife to a great man, a good daughter, sister and friend. I have struggled with dyslexia my whole life but have begun to see it as a gift, I no longer need to mask. I greet life and all its offerings with respect and humility. Connecting with others is important, I enjoy the diversity of the human experience and am never above it. I want honesty, even in difficult times, for it is crucial even when painful. I take time to reflect and give it my all. I love big, but need time alone to recharge. I’m a dynamic thinker, resourceful, always curious about the other perspective and a determined person not afraid to ask questions and dig deep.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I believe in the mission of public schools and the power of a K-12 education to transform lives and strengthen our society. I’ve been doing my homework, taking time to pay attention to the realities by attending board meetings, conversing with educators, staff, students and attending events held by the district, in efforts to listen, see and ask what's going well, and what needs improvement.

I’m running to make positive changes; to be a part of a team that can direct current leadership to the values of “Every Student, Every Day.” Furthermore and as the reader knows, the world is changing, it’s time to adapt and look honestly at what’s working and what's not. The board and district must have difficult and respectful conversations with ALL the stakeholders. My campaign's core principle, "Respect for Students, Families & Staff," emphasizes the importance of listening to these voices. My candidacy is driven by a commitment to ensure these conversations occur.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

Yes, changes are coming, but with changes are opportunities to look deeply at our values. In the past I have been a single mom, waitress and student. While very small in scale compared to budgeting a school district. (Shoutout to the five members of the Budgeting Committee!) I pledge to be an informed and careful steward of the district’s resources.

I know there are budget constraints facing our public schools, and I fully support using our limited resources carefully - just as I’ve done in my past as a single mom, a waitress and a college student. I also understand that a budget reflects values and priorities. I value and prioritize protecting the classrooms in our schools by limiting reductions to educators closest to our students: their teachers, educational aides, librarians, counselors, and principals.

I recognize the need to partner with our elected legislators both in Salem and in Washington DC to advocate for school funding at the state and federal levels.

I will review our budget to make sure it maximizes support for the success of all our students. As your board member, I will study budgets and listen carefully to learn all I can before voting on resource decisions.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

To address the consistently low reading and math scores we need a frank and realistic conversation with the educators who are in the classrooms everyday. Despite nearly a quarter-century of national focus on these subjects, intensified by the No Child Left Behind Act's emphasis and extensive testing, has created a pressure on educators to narrow the curriculum to teach to the Standardized Test, draining out opportunities for an engaging learning environment.

Admittedly, I’m no expert…but we do have 527 educators in our district who pursued advanced degrees to become experts! As of now, educators have no flexibility to teach using their professional judgment. Prep-time’s not being respected. The need I hear from them to achieve better scores is to bring back the smaller group learning.

To open conversation, I ask: What specific state test data is being used? Is the Smarter Balanced Assessment a truly accurate and reliable measure? Do students, parents and educators trust it? Is it helping educators and principals utilize this data to effectively improve instruction (do educators have the time to evaluate it?) Are there alternative assessments that provide a more accurate reflection of our students' abilities in reading and math? We must trust the people working in the field!

5. What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

I have many concerns about two related issues facing our Springfield schools:

Teacher job dissatisfaction and declining student attendance/enrollment.

Many teachers have shared with me the struggles of their jobs. They feel disrespected and unheard by the district. The No Child Left Behind model of education has ushered in an era of top-down, one-size-fits-all, over-testing, that is backfiring. Now we have lots of kids being left behind because their teachers are pressured, dissatisfied, and leaving.

Springfield schools have lost over 20% of its students since 2016. According to the ODE we have fallen from 11,072 total students enrolled to 9,217 in 2024. I understand that there must be multiple reasons for this decline. If teachers are stressed, how can they connect to their students to give them what they need to love school and want to come? As a school board member, I will ask these questions.

I will also be asking about: the role of technology (i.e school-issued computers, cell-phones use), student behavioral and mental health issues, student success from poverty and low-income households, and are our English language learners getting what they need to keep up on content in various subject areas? What do the experts say?

Candidate Bob Brew said he was no longer seeking a seat and Robert Morgan did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

